Almost 150 hospitalized after Moscow hurricane — authorities

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. A total of 170 people sought medical assistance following Monday’s hurricane in Moscow, almost 150 of them were hospitalized, the head of the Moscow government’s healthcare department, Alexei Khripun, said on Tuesday.
"In total, 168 people sought medical assistance, 146 of them were admitted to 15 Moscow hospitals," he said.
A total of 38 people were discharged overnight. 108 people remain in hospitals, mostly in moderately severe or satisfactory condition. Eight people are in serious condition.
A source familiar with the situation told TASS earlier in the day that the hurricane killed 11 people - five women and six men.