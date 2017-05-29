Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

WannaCry ransomware may be authored by hackers from Southern China — media

World
May 29, 8:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, a US software company Symantecm said North Korean hackers could have been behind the WannaCry ransomware attack

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Cyber security specialists have found out that the WannaCry ransomware, which hit more than 200,000 computers in 150 countries earlier this month, may be the work of natives from Southern China, Hong Kong, Taiwan or Singapore, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) wrote.

According to the report, experts from a US company Flashpoint carried out a linguistic analysis of the code and found out that the malware had been written by native Chinese-speaking people with southern accents. The hackers converted the note into other languages using Google’s translation software.

Earlier, a US software company Symantecm said North Korean hackers could have been behind the WannaCry ransomware attack.

On May 12, hackers tried to attack Windows OS computers across the world using a WannaCry ransomware. Most attempts at infecting computers were registered in Russia. Hackers asked for a bitcoin ransom payment to unlock infected computers. Some reports say that they had used a hacking tool developed by the US National Security Agency.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
17
US President Donald Trump's first trip abroad
5
Police say death toll in Manchester Arena explosion reaches 22
7
Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
MC-21 airliner makes first test flight - source
2
Russia’s Eastern Military District receives new shipment of Terminator helicopters
3
Corporation Irkut: MS-21 first flight performed in routine mode
4
North Korea test fires another missile
5
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
6
Russia working on advanced air defense system
7
The might of Russia's advanced nuclear submarine
TOP STORIES
Реклама