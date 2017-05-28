Ukrainian military launch more than 180 shells, mines on Donetsk within one day

DONETSK, May 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military over the past 24 hours launched more than 180 shells and mines on Donetsk and its suburbs, spokesman of the operations command in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Eduard Basurin said on Sunday.

"The enemy opened fire mostly on Donetsk, where from positions of the 72nd and 92nd mechanized brigades were launched 43 shells of 152 and 122mm calibers, 144 mines of 120 and 82mm calibers," the Donetsk news agency quoted him. "Besides, the military used tanks, grenade launchers and small arms."

He said, under fire were also Styla, Krutaya Balka, Yakovlevka, Yasnoye, Yasinovataya, Dokuchayevsk, Spartak, Staromikhalovka, Zhabichevo, the area of the former airport in Donetsk and the city’s Petrov district.

Earlier on Sunday, the republic’s command reported the Ukrainian military over the past 24 hours more than 40 times violated the ceasefire as they shelled 18 settlements. The military used rocket launchers, artillery, tanks, mortars, weapon of infantry fighting vehicles, armored vehicles, grenade launchers and small arms, the source added. Administration of the republic’s Novoazov district reported electricity and gas supplies’ disruptions after the shelling.

Since autumn 2014, the Contact Group on the settlement in Donbass has agreed more than ten ceasefires but none lasted for long, with the parties accusing each other of breaking them down.

Participants in the Contact Group’s meeting on March 29 agreed yet another ceasefire starting from April 1. However, according to Donbass’ self-proclaimed republics (Lugansk and Donetsk), this ceasefire did not stay for long either, as Ukraine broke it down in less than an hour. At the Contact Group’s regular meeting on April 12, the sides reiterated their commitment to the "Easter ceasefire" which was to come into effect on April 13. However, shelling still continues.