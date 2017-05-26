Moldova’s ruling pro-European coalition breaks up

Moscow hopes London High Court will deliver judgement on Ukraine’s debt to Russia soonBusiness & Economy May 26, 20:21
CHISINAU, May 26. /TASS/. Moldova’s ruling coalition of pro-European parties has broken down after the Liberal Party took a decision to quit it.
"The party’s Republican Council took a decision today to withdraw from the coalition with the Democratic Party of Moldova. Being part of this coalition proved too costly for us, including because of the loss of image," the party’s leader, Mihail Ghimpu, told a briefing on Friday.
He gave to understand that the last nail in the coffin was Thursday’s detention of the party’s deputy leader and Mayor of Chisinau Dorin Chirtoaca.