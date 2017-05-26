Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moldova’s ruling pro-European coalition breaks up

World
May 26, 19:12 UTC+3 CHISINAU

Moldova’s ruling coalition of pro-European parties has broken down after the Liberal Party took a decision to quit it

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/DUMITRU DORU

Read also
Moldovan president Igor Dodon

Moldova strongly rejects NATO, president says

CHISINAU, May 26. /TASS/. Moldova’s ruling coalition of pro-European parties has broken down after the Liberal Party took a decision to quit it.

"The party’s Republican Council took a decision today to withdraw from the coalition with the Democratic Party of Moldova. Being part of this coalition proved too costly for us, including because of the loss of image," the party’s leader, Mihail Ghimpu, told a briefing on Friday.

He gave to understand that the last nail in the coffin was Thursday’s detention of the party’s deputy leader and Mayor of Chisinau Dorin Chirtoaca.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
17
US President Donald Trump's first trip abroad
5
Police say death toll in Manchester Arena explosion reaches 22
7
Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia working on advanced air defense system
2
Moscow comments on Tallinn’s move to expel Russian diplomats
3
Hungarian top diplomat: EU must discuss anti-Russian sanctions
4
Russia gets hundreds of orders for MC-21 new medium-haul airliner
5
Kremlin suspects Trump played 'Russia threat' card to make NATO allies cough up 'dues'
6
Estonian Foreign Ministry confirms plans to expel two Russian diplomats
7
Moscow hopes London High Court will deliver judgement on Ukraine’s debt to Russia soon
TOP STORIES
Реклама