Estonian foreign ministry confirms plans to expel two Russian diplomats

World
May 26, 16:30 UTC+3 TALLINN

Russia’s Consul General in Estonia’s Narva Dmitry Kazennov and Consul Andrei Surgayev will be expelled from the country

Tallinn, Estonia

Tallinn, Estonia

© EPA/VALDA KALNINA

Russia’s Consul General in the city of Narva Dmitry Kazennov

Moscow determined to respond to expulsion of two Russian diplomats from Estonia

TALLINN, May 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Consul General in Estonia’s Narva Dmitry Kazennov and Consul Andrei Surgayev will be expelled from the country, Estonian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Sandra Kamilova told TASS on Friday.

"The Estonian foreign ministry can confirm that Kazennov and Surgayev will be expelled from Estonia," she said, refusing however either to explain the reason or to say whether the Russian embassy has been notified about this move or not.

The Russian embassy was unavailable for comment.

