Moscow determined to respond to expulsion of two Russian diplomats from Estonia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 26, 16:12 UTC+3

A source in Estonia's Foreign Ministry said that Russia’s Consul General in the city of Narva Dmitry Kazennov and Consul Andrei Surgayev would be expelled from the country

Russia’s Consul General in the city of Narva Dmitry Kazennov

Russia’s Consul General in the city of Narva Dmitry Kazennov

© Russia’s Consulate Genera in Narva

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The expulsion of two Russian diplomats from Estonia is an unfriendly step that will be met with a response, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"This is another unfriendly and unwarranted step which will be met with a response," the statement reads.

Earlier on Friday, a source in the Estonian Foreign Ministry told TASS that Russia’s Consul General in the city of Narva Dmitry Kazennov and Consul Andrei Surgayev would be expelled from the country. However, the source declined to explain the reasons for this decision.

