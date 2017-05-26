Moscow determined to respond to expulsion of two Russian diplomats from Estonia

Estonian foreign ministry confirms plans to expel two Russian diplomatsWorld May 26, 16:30
MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The expulsion of two Russian diplomats from Estonia is an unfriendly step that will be met with a response, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.
"This is another unfriendly and unwarranted step which will be met with a response," the statement reads.
Earlier on Friday, a source in the Estonian Foreign Ministry told TASS that Russia’s Consul General in the city of Narva Dmitry Kazennov and Consul Andrei Surgayev would be expelled from the country. However, the source declined to explain the reasons for this decision.