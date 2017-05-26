Trump’s limo too big to fit through Royal Palace gates in Brussels

BRUSSELS, May 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s limousine, dubbed The Beast, and also known as Cadillac One, turned out too big to roll through the gates of the Royal Palace in Brussels, when the US leader and his wife arrived for a meeting with Belgium’s King Philippe on Thursday, La Libre Belgique said on Friday.

"As a rule, the heads of state who are invited to an audience with the King, stay inside their cars until they are in the yard," the daily quotes an anonymous official as saying. "In this particular case, Trump, when his car had to stop outside the royal residence, had to leave the vehicle and walk across the yard to enter the Royal Palace."

At the same time the source said that all further procedures had been agreed with the US secret service responsible for Trump’s safety.

The presidential limousine nicknamed The Beast is a Cadillac upgraded according to the requirements of the presidential security service.

According to the US media, the vehicle weighs an estimated 6.8 tonnes to 9.1 tonnes, with armor-plated doors and 130 mm bulletproof glass windows. It is capable of moving on even on flat tires. The passenger’s door has no ordinary lock. It can only be opened with a secret code known to president’s security guards.