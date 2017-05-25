Back to Main page
Death toll from fires in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region rises to three

World
May 25, 12:18 UTC+3 KRASNOYARSK

On Wednesday, 130 homes across the Krasnoyarsk region went down in flames

© Mikhail Pochuev/TASS

KRASNOYARSK, May 25. /TASS/. An elderly man died in a fire in the Tilichet settlement in the Krasnoyarsk region, a source in the regional head office of the Russian Investigative Committee told TASS on Thursday.

"A body of a man born in 1930 has been recovered in the Tilichet settlement," the source said.

According to earlier reports, on Wednesday, bodies of a man and a woman were recovered in the town of Kansk.

The Krasnoyarsk regional prosecutor general’s office said that a total of 13 homes had been destroyed by fire in the Tilichet settlement, as well as some household outbuildings, a boiler house, a school building, a water tower and a firehouse.

As many as 32 people, including four children, have been left homeless in the settlement. "The damage has not been evaluated yet," the prosecutor general’s office added.

On Wednesday, 130 homes across the Krasnoyarsk region went down in flames.

Show more
TOP STORIES
