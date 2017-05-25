Russian emergencies ministry sends yet another humanitarian convoy to Donbass

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russia’s emergencies ministry has sent yet another, 65th humanitarian convoy to Donbass, a ministry spokesman told TASS on Thursday.

"A convoy of trucks with about 400 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes set off from the ministry’s Don rescue center in the Rostov region," the spokesman said, adding that the bulk of cargoes are baby foods and medicines.

Before the border, the convoy will break in two to further head for Donetsk and Lugansk. The truck will undergo customs formalities at the Donetsk and Matveyev Kurgan checkpoints.

Since August 2014, Russia’s emergencies ministry has delivered more than 68,000 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes to southeastern Ukraine.