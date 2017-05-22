Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Poroshenko Bloc deputies speak against visas for Russian citizens

World
May 22, 21:30 UTC+3 KIEV
Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, May 22. /TASS/. The majority of deputies representing the Pyotr Poroshenko Bloc caucus in the Verkhovna Rada national parliament have spoken against the introduction of travel visas for the Russian citizens, Alexei Goncharenko, a deputy chief of the caucus said on Monday.

"Different opinions were voiced at a session of the caucus today but most speakers were against the initiative or the fellow-deputies who spoke for the introduction of visas," he said. "However, we didn’t take any decisions."

Read also

Moscow has not yet decided on response if Kiev introduces visas

The Poroshenko Bloc may discuss the initiative in more detail and formulate its position on the issue at a meeting on Thursday, May 25, Goncharenko said.

"This was a preliminary discussion," he said. "We didn’t take any decisions and this item is not on the agenda of discussions for this week. I don’t rule out we’ll take it up again on Thursday."

Many speakers voiced doubts over the benefits the introduction of visas for Russian citizens.

"Also, it is clear Russia will retaliate with the introduction of travel visas for Ukrainian citizens and this means we’ll have to open Russian consular sections in the administrative centers of our regions," Goncharenko said, admitting that many Ukrainians would run into problems trying receive a Russian visas.

On the whole, the idea of introducing a visa plan in relations with Russia has many cons while its pros are far from obvious, he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square
10
Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park celebrates 80th anniversary
10
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin sets task of accelerating work on super-heavy rocket
2
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
3
NATO’s saber-rattling only impairs security of alliance's members — diplomat
4
Maria Sharapova is back in top-200 of WTA rankings
5
Russia to operate 15 Earth observation satellites by 2020
6
McCain’s anti-Putin rants are ‘way out of line’ but fail to harm ties with US — Kremlin
7
Black Sea Fleet’s missile destroyer to join Russian Navy’s Mediterranean task force
TOP STORIES
Реклама