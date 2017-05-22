Poroshenko Bloc deputies speak against visas for Russian citizens

NATO’s saber-rattling only impairs security of alliance's members — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 22, 20:20
Russian sledge hockey team may compete in 2018 Paralympics — IPCSport May 22, 18:53
PM Medvedev says envoy’s murder 'left imprint' on Russian consulate’s work in TurkeyRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 22, 18:40
Peruvian fire-fighting service wants to buy Russian Mi-171 helicoptersBusiness & Economy May 22, 18:00
Putin sets task of accelerating work on super-heavy rocketScience & Space May 22, 17:55
Russian PM comments on decision to remove trade restrictions with TurkeyBusiness & Economy May 22, 17:39
Russia and its EU partners discuss entry point for Turkish Stream’s second lineBusiness & Economy May 22, 17:38
Austrian chancellor to address SPIEF-2017 on June 2Business & Economy May 22, 17:00
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military showMilitary & Defense May 22, 16:54
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KIEV, May 22. /TASS/. The majority of deputies representing the Pyotr Poroshenko Bloc caucus in the Verkhovna Rada national parliament have spoken against the introduction of travel visas for the Russian citizens, Alexei Goncharenko, a deputy chief of the caucus said on Monday.
"Different opinions were voiced at a session of the caucus today but most speakers were against the initiative or the fellow-deputies who spoke for the introduction of visas," he said. "However, we didn’t take any decisions."
The Poroshenko Bloc may discuss the initiative in more detail and formulate its position on the issue at a meeting on Thursday, May 25, Goncharenko said.
"This was a preliminary discussion," he said. "We didn’t take any decisions and this item is not on the agenda of discussions for this week. I don’t rule out we’ll take it up again on Thursday."
Many speakers voiced doubts over the benefits the introduction of visas for Russian citizens.
"Also, it is clear Russia will retaliate with the introduction of travel visas for Ukrainian citizens and this means we’ll have to open Russian consular sections in the administrative centers of our regions," Goncharenko said, admitting that many Ukrainians would run into problems trying receive a Russian visas.
On the whole, the idea of introducing a visa plan in relations with Russia has many cons while its pros are far from obvious, he said.