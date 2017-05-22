Moscow has not yet decided on response if Kiev introduces visas

SOCHI, May 22. /TASS/. Moscow has not yet decided on its possible response measures if Kiev introduces visas for Russians, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"I would not like to deliberate theoretically but the introduction or cancellation of visas as a rule takes place on the basis of reciprocity, although I will repeat once again that there is neither a decision nor a clear vision," Peskov said.

"Everyone is always mainly guided by a principle of reciprocity here," he said, stressing that "no decision has been made so far."

Peskov noted that Kiev has not decided on introducing visas for Russians citizens.

"Let’s wait for another round of such Russophobic discussions," Peskov said. "You know that there have been several attempts to place this issue on the agenda but each time there was some sobriety not to consider this issue, let’s see how this happens this time," he said.

Speaking on the proposed introduction of visas for Russian citizens, Peskov said this step, which refers to acts out of spite, may harm Ukrainians and have a negative impact on them.

Earlier in the day, the parliamentary faction the People’s Front, led by former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatsenyuk, asked the Verkhovna Rada to consider several bills this week, including on the proposed introduction of visas for Russians.