Black Sea regional cooperation group’s top diplomats agree on final declaration draft

World
May 22, 14:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

BSEC is a regional economic structure that unites 12 countries: Azerbaijan, Albania, Armenia, Bulgaria, Greece, Georgia, Moldova, Russia, Romania, Serbia, Turkey, and Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Participants of the Council of Foreign Ministers’ session within the Black Sea Cooperation Organization (BSEC) have agreed on a final declaration draft that will be adopted at the organization’s Istanbul-hosted summit, Russia’s Foreign Ministry reported.

Russia, Turkey sign joint agreement removing trade restrictions

"The final declaration draft has been agreed on and must be examined and adopted by BSEC state leaders," the report said. "The document focuses on improving multilateral economic cooperation between the Black Sea countries, enhancing the organization’s benefits from its efforts and its future priorities.

A special session of the BSEC Council of Foreign Ministers was held in Istanbul yesterday. Russia was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Vasily Nebenzya. Today, BSEC country leaders will gather to adopt the final declaration. Russia will be represented by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev at the summit.

BSEC is a regional economic structure that unites 12 countries: Azerbaijan, Albania, Armenia, Bulgaria, Greece, Georgia, Moldova, Russia, Romania, Serbia, Turkey, and Ukraine. 

