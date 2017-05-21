Japan vows to respond jointly with US, Russia and China to North Korea’s missile launch

930 years of waiting: fragment of St Nicholas’s relics to arrive to Russia from ItalySociety & Culture May 21, 7:45
TOKYO, May 21. /TASS/. Japan will pool efforts with the United States, Russia, China and South Korea to give a resolute response to North Korea’s missile launch, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Sunday.
"We’ll pool the efforts with South Korea, the United States, Russia and China and the entire international community to give a resolute response," Abe stressed.
North Korea made another missile launch towards the Sea of Japan on Sunday. According to the South Korean military, the missile was not intercontinental and flew about 500 km.
Japan issues resolute protest to North Korea over new missile launch
The Japanese government expresses its resolute protest to North Korea over a new missile launch, Chief Secretary of the Japanese Cabinet Yoshihide Suga said on Sunday.
"The new missile launch by North Korea is an outrageous violation of existing UN Security Council resolutions," Suga stressed.
"We consider this act as completely unacceptable and express our resolute protest," he added.
The Japanese and South Korean militaries are currently gathering and analyzing the relevant information.
Japan is convening the National Security Council in the wake of North Korea’s new missile launch.
"We’re convening the National Security Council," Suga said.
According to Suga, Japan’s Prime Minister has also given instructions to all the relevant agencies to do everything possible to ensure the security of Japanese residents.