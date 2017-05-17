Back to Main page
Spain’s foreign minister to visit Russia on June 6-7 — source

World
May 17, 19:20 UTC+3 MADRID

The last visit to Russia was made in 2015 by Spain’s then Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo

MADRID, May 17. /TASS/. Spain’s Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis Quecedo is expected to visit Russia on June 6-7, a source with the Spanish foreign ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

"The visit is scheduled for June 6-7," the diplomat said without disclosing any details.

The last visit to Russia was made in 2015 by Spain’s then Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo.

TOP STORIES
