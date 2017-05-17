Back to Main page
Russian social network banned in Ukraine sets traffic record

World
May 17, 17:04 UTC+3 KIEV

Earlier Poroshenko said that he would delete his personal accounts on the banned social network and called upon Ukrainians to follow his example

KIEV, May 17. /TASS/. On Tuesday, May 16, Russia’s VKontakte social network set a new traffic record in Ukraine as 18,000,000 unique users were registered, the network said in a statement published in its official Ukrainian group.

The banned Russian internet companies have a significantly large audience in Ukraine. Yandex claims to have as many as 11,000,000 Ukrainian users, while about 25,000,000 Ukrainian citizens use the Mail.ru platforms for communication.

A total of 16,000,000 people in Ukraine use Vkontakte, while the number of Odnoklassniki users totals around 9,500,000.

Poroshenko said that he would delete his personal accounts on the banned social networks and called upon Ukrainians to follow his example. Meanwhile, many international organizations have accused the Ukrainian president of violating freedom of speech.

