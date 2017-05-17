Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, West disagree on need to keep UN peacekeeping mission in Kosovo

World
May 17, 6:56 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

As the Russian delegation pointed at numerous problems reported in the region, the United States and its allies claimed that the mission should be withdrawn

Share
1 pages in this article

UNITED NATIONS, May 17. /TASS/. Russia and Western powers disagreed on the need to keep the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) during a quarterly UN Security Council debate on the situation in the region on Tuesday.

As the Russian delegation pointed at numerous problems reported in the region, the United States and its allies claimed that the mission should be withdrawn, because Pristina made serious progress in maintaining law and security in Kosovo.

Read also
Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic

Serbia, Kosovo agree to continue high-level meetings — agency

The deputy US ambassador to the UN, Michele Sison said the mission had already fulfilled its task and expressed her dissatisfaction with UNMIK’s request for additional financing of $2 million for its human rights programs. She also suggested that the Council hold its debates on the situation in Kosovo every six months instead of the current period of three months.

Political Counsellor at the UK Mission to the United Nations Stephen Hickey said the situation in the region was relatively calm and urged reviewing the UNMIK format.

At the same time, Russia’s deputy UN envoy Vladimir Safronkov pointed at numerous problems in the region, including Pristina’s actions "intended at misappropriating the property owned by Serbian state structures and companies," as well as the property of the Serbian Orthodox Church. He added that "attacks on Serbs, setting fire to their property, attempts to impede the return of refugees" continue in the region.

The diplomat said that the issue of terrorism is becoming "more and more pressing" in the region, where radical forces recruit militants for taking part in Middle East conflicts.

"Under these circumstances, we consider talks about cutting the staff and budget of the UN Mission in Kosovo to be untimely and counter-productive," he said. "The situation in the region rules out decisions of this kind, we have to admit that the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina is virtually non-existent. That’s why it is necessary to back away from demands to cut the mission's numbers or close it," Safronkov said.

He added that Moscow also saw no reason to increase the interval between Security Council debates on Kosovo, because the situation in the region "still requires careful international attention and control."

Zahir Tanin, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative and the UNMIK head said that although the situation in Kosovo remains generally stable, the international community should closely watch the developments as the peace dialogue virtually stalled in recent months.

"Escalation has been avoided in several instances due to external diplomatic interventions, but the necessary level of trust between Pristina and Belgrade has been further eroded by a number of irresponsible and inflammatory statements," he said. "Public communications, during this reporting period, unfortunately descended back to intolerant and ethno-nationalist slogans."

Tanin said added that both sides had repeatedly accused each other of provocations, while the process of normalizing ties requires cooperation.

"Improving the situation in Kosovo and the region requires leadership which transcends ethno-national divisions, rather than amplifying them," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park celebrates 80th anniversary
10
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
UN experts improve Russian economic outlook, note success of import substitution program
2
Moscow slams Ukraine’s ban on Russian military valor symbol as anti-democratic move
3
More than 50 Baltic Fleet warships conduct maritime drills in Russia's west
4
Soviet cinema sex symbol Oleg Vidov dies in US
5
Total ban of Russian web sites to cost Ukraine $1 billion — expert
6
Russia to begin flight tests of new multirole helicopter
7
Russian missile cruiser arrives in Singapore
TOP STORIES
Реклама