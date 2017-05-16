Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian opposition accuses Kiev of fighting against St. George ribbon instead of poverty

World
May 16, 21:28 UTC+3 KIEV

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine’s parliament banned the use of the St. George ribbon, stipulating a fine for those violating this decision

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, May 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities are taking advantage of the campaign against the use of the St. George ribbon to distract people from complete poverty, said Ukrainian parliament member Nestor Shufrich, who represents the Opposition Bloc.

"I would mention a few names: Ilya Bezborodko and Pyotr Kotlyarevsky are among those famous Ukrainians who went down in the military history and were awarded with the order of St. George," the opposition member said. "I could name dozens more of Ukrainian military servicemen who received the Order of St. George for their bravery," he added.

Read also
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Moscow slams Ukraine’s ban on Russian military valor symbol as anti-democratic move

Shufrich pointed out that during the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, the St. George ribbon (which was called the Guard ribbon then) had been used in the makeup of the Order of Glory.

"I am convinced that the authorities are taking advantage of this campaign against the use of the St. George ribbon to distract people from complete poverty as the country’s population is six times poorer now than it was three years ago," Shufrich added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) banned the use of the St. George ribbon, stipulating a fine for those violating this decision.

The new law envisages a fine of 850 to 2,550 hryvnias (roughly $32-96) for the public demonstration of the St. George ribbon, while the ribbon will be confiscated. A repeat violation of this law within a year may entail a penalty of up to 5,100 hryvnias (roughly $192) or an administrative arrest for up to 15 days, as well as the ribbon’s confiscation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park celebrates 80th anniversary
10
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov briefed Putin on his meeting with Trump
2
Trump defends right to share facts about war on terror with Russia
3
Moscow slams Ukraine’s ban on Russian military valor symbol as anti-democratic move
4
Trump says meeting with Russia’s Lavrov was 'very, very good'
5
Moscow dismisses reports Trump revealed secret information to Russia as political pressure
6
TASS photographer calls on US journalists to preserve dignity
7
Trump and Lavrov meeting round-up
TOP STORIES
Реклама