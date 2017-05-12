Attacker of traffic police post in Russia’s Ingushetia identified

Participants in Arctic Council ministerial meeting adopt Fairbanks DeclarationWorld May 12, 3:54
NAZRAN, May 12. /TASS/. Law enforcement agencies in Russia’s North Caucasus Republic of Ingushetia have identified one of two gunmen who were killed this night during the attack on a traffic police post in Malgobek.
"This was Magomed Bekbuzarov, an active member of an armed gang who is at large for committing crimes. The second person who was killed is being identified," local police told TASS.
The traffic police post in the city of Malgobek was attacked by gunmen at around 1 a.m. Moscow Time on Friday. According to police, there were between three and five attackers. The fire was opened from three sites. A police officer was wounded and is in grave condition, a source in the local hospital said.