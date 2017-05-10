Trump says meeting with Russia’s Lavrov was "very, very good"

WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he was satisfied with the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the White House on Wednesday.

"We had a very, very good meeting," Trump told reporters after the talks.

"We're going to stop the killing and the death (in Syria)," he said. "I think that we are going to do very well with respect to Syria, I think things are happening - they are really, really, really positive."

On Tuesday evening, Lavrov arrived in Washington on a three-day working visit. He held talks with Trump and State Secretary Rex Tillerson.