US vice president says firing of FBI director not related to Russia probe

WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey is not related to the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday.
According to him, Comey had lost the confidence of the American people.
"It’s time for a fresh start," Pence added while speaking with reporters in the Congress.