Le Pen puts major stake on parliamentary elections - expert

World
May 08, 6:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"Le Pen wants to dilute its National Front party with a bad legacy in a major patriotic movement. Certainly, this is an interesting stake for the future, for parliamentary elections," the expert said

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. National Front leader Marine Le Pen puts a major stake on parliamentary elections in France by announcing a new movement, Professor of the MGIMO University Evgeniya Obichkina told TASS on Monday.

"Le Pen wants to dilute its National Front party with a bad legacy in a major patriotic movement. Certainly, this is an interesting stake for the future, for parliamentary elections," the expert said.

Emmanuel Macron now needs to secure the majority in the parliament after winning the presidential race, Obichkina said. "Parliamentary elections will start now and struggle will be very serious because Macron is not backed by a party with serious organization; he will have to think about nominations in the list. The challenge is that he promised new persons and talents," the expert added.

Elections to the lower house of the French parliament will be held in two rounds on June 11 and 18.

