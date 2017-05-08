Le Pen puts major stake on parliamentary elections - expert

Russia presented draft resolution on de-escalation zones in Syria to UN Security CouncilWorld May 08, 4:16
Macron wins France’s presidential elections with 65.82% of votesWorld May 08, 3:20
Macron: Tonight France opens a new page in historyWorld May 07, 22:41
Mother of jailed Russian pilot Yaroshenko dies of heart attackSociety & Culture May 07, 22:01
Hollande congratulates Macron on becoming new French presidentWorld May 07, 21:55
Le Pen concedes defeat as Macron wins landslide victoryWorld May 07, 21:27
Emmanuel Macron clinches French presidencyWorld May 07, 21:04
Voting in France's run-off presidential election drawing to a closeWorld May 07, 20:31
France’s presidential contenders return to Paris after voting outside capitalWorld May 07, 18:22
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. National Front leader Marine Le Pen puts a major stake on parliamentary elections in France by announcing a new movement, Professor of the MGIMO University Evgeniya Obichkina told TASS on Monday.
"Le Pen wants to dilute its National Front party with a bad legacy in a major patriotic movement. Certainly, this is an interesting stake for the future, for parliamentary elections," the expert said.
Emmanuel Macron now needs to secure the majority in the parliament after winning the presidential race, Obichkina said. "Parliamentary elections will start now and struggle will be very serious because Macron is not backed by a party with serious organization; he will have to think about nominations in the list. The challenge is that he promised new persons and talents," the expert added.
Elections to the lower house of the French parliament will be held in two rounds on June 11 and 18.