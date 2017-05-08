Back to Main page
Russia presented draft resolution on de-escalation zones in Syria to UN Security Council

World
May 08, 4:16 updated at: May 08, 4:44 UTC+3

"We confirm the draft resolution was presented," press secretary of Russia’s permanent mission to the UN told TASS

© AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

UN, May 8. /TASS/. Russia presented a draft resolution in support of the memorandum on de-escalation zones in Syria signed at the international meeting in Astana on May 4 to the UN Security Council, Russia’s permanent mission to the UN told TASS on Sunday.

"We confirm the draft resolution was presented," press secretary of the permanent mission Fyodor Strzhizhovsky said.

Voting on the document may take place at the beginning of this week, probably on May 8 or 9, according to diplomats.

During the May 4 meeting held in Astana, Russia, Turkey and Iran signed a memorandum on setting up de-escalation zones in Syria. Implementation of the memorandum will allow putting an end to the civil war in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
