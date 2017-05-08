Russia presented draft resolution on de-escalation zones in Syria to UN Security Council

Russia presented draft resolution on de-escalation zones in Syria to UN Security CouncilWorld May 08, 4:16
UN, May 8. /TASS/. Russia presented a draft resolution in support of the memorandum on de-escalation zones in Syria signed at the international meeting in Astana on May 4 to the UN Security Council, Russia’s permanent mission to the UN told TASS on Sunday.
Voting on the document may take place at the beginning of this week, probably on May 8 or 9, according to diplomats.
During the May 4 meeting held in Astana, Russia, Turkey and Iran signed a memorandum on setting up de-escalation zones in Syria. Implementation of the memorandum will allow putting an end to the civil war in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier.