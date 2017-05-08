Macron wins France’s presidential elections with 65.82% of votes

PARIS, May 8. /TASS/. Leader of the En Marche! (On the Move) movement Emmanuel Macron won the second tour of presidential elections in France with 66.06% of the vote, France interior ministry said on Monday after 100% of ballots were counted.

20.7 mln voters in total cast their votes to support Macron.

Macron’s rival, National Front leader Marine Le Pen received 33.94% of votes, with over 10.6 mln of votes cast in her favor, the ministry said.

Election turnout amounted to 74.62%. 6.33% of voters (3 mln) put empty ballots into ballot boxes. 2.24% ballots more (1.06 mln) were recognized invalid.

The second tour of presidential elections was held in France on Sunday. Transfer of presidential powers in France is expected to take place next week.