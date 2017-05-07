Civilian wounded by Ukrainian shelling in Donetsk

Turnout in French runoff election at 28.23% by middayWorld May 07, 13:37
DONETSK, May 7. /TASS/. A civilian has sustained shrapnel wounds as the Ukrainian armed forces shelled Donetsk’s Petrovsky district, a source in the operations command of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said on Sunday.
"A man born in 1977 was wounded by Ukrainian shelling in the inhabited locality of Trudovskiye on the western outskirts of Donetsk. He was taken to the city’s hospital," the Donetsk News Agency quotes the source as saying.
The source noted that the area had been shelled twice the night before, with several buildings and two gas pipes being damaged.
The DPR operations command earlier reported that the Ukrainian armed forces had violated the ceasefire 35 times within the previous 24 hours shelling 14 populated localities.
Acting head of the Gorlovka administration, Ivan Prikhodko, earlier said that a single-family house burnt down on the northern outskirts of the city of Gorlovka after the morning shelling by the Ukrainian military.
Members of the Contact Group on the settlement in eastern Ukraine reached an agreement on a ceasefire as of April 1 at a meeting in Minsk on March 29. At the April 12 meeting, the parties reiterated their commitment to the Easter truce, which was to come into effect at 10am Moscow Time on April 13. However, ceasefire violations persist.