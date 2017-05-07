Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Civilian wounded by Ukrainian shelling in Donetsk

World
May 07, 13:34 UTC+3 DONETSK

The DPR operations command earlier reported that the Ukrainian armed forces had violated the ceasefire 35 times within the previous 24 hours shelling 14 populated localities

Share
1 pages in this article

DONETSK, May 7. /TASS/. A civilian has sustained shrapnel wounds as the Ukrainian armed forces shelled Donetsk’s Petrovsky district, a source in the operations command of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said on Sunday.

"A man born in 1977 was wounded by Ukrainian shelling in the inhabited locality of Trudovskiye on the western outskirts of Donetsk. He was taken to the city’s hospital," the Donetsk News Agency quotes the source as saying.

The source noted that the area had been shelled twice the night before, with several buildings and two gas pipes being damaged.

The DPR operations command earlier reported that the Ukrainian armed forces had violated the ceasefire 35 times within the previous 24 hours shelling 14 populated localities.

Acting head of the Gorlovka administration, Ivan Prikhodko, earlier said that a single-family house burnt down on the northern outskirts of the city of Gorlovka after the morning shelling by the Ukrainian military.

Members of the Contact Group on the settlement in eastern Ukraine reached an agreement on a ceasefire as of April 1 at a meeting in Minsk on March 29. At the April 12 meeting, the parties reiterated their commitment to the Easter truce, which was to come into effect at 10am Moscow Time on April 13. However, ceasefire violations persist.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
LIVE updates: French presidential election 2017
2
Russia satisfied with OPCW conclusions sulphur mustard gas used in Syria by terrorists
3
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
4
‘Staged’ videos shot in Syria to show shelling aftermath — Russian reconciliation center
5
Russia’s Defense ministry denies fighting of Syrian government and opposition units
6
Egypt to decide on Russia's 'Alligator' helicopters for Mistral-class warships in May
7
Police detain 64 football fans after Russia Cup final in Sochi
TOP STORIES
Реклама