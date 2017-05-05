IAEA chief expresses serious concern about North Korea's nuclear program

BERLIN, May 4. /TASS/. Threats from North Korea within the context of its nuclear program are real and the global community is concerned about this, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano said in an interview published by the online edition of the German Suddeutsche Zeitung.

These threats are real, he said.

"All evidence tells us that North Korea is making progress, and we are concerned about it," the IAEA director general said. The IAEA has grounds to believe that North Korea’s nuclear program develops exactly the way the country says, he marked.

The situation on the Korean peninsula deteriorated at the beginning of 2016 when Pyongyang held a nuclear test and launched a ballistic missile with a space satellite later on.

In September 2016, North Korea held one more nuclear test. The total number of missile launches last year reached 20.