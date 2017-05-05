IAEA chief expresses serious concern about North Korea's nuclear program

De-escalation zones in Syria to be closed for US-led coalition’s aviation, diplomat saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 05, 10:19
Russian bombers flew over neutral waters along Aleutian IslandsMilitary & Defense May 05, 5:45
UN chief ‘encouraged’ by agreement on de-escalation zones in SyriaWorld May 05, 5:37
Fourth round of Astana talks on Syria ends with de-escalation zones dealWorld May 05, 4:34
Over 440 companies from 28 countries apply for MAKS’2017 aerospace showMilitary & Defense May 05, 3:33
Over 100 witnesses to testify in high treason case against Ukraine’s YanukovichWorld May 05, 2:57
Afghanistan’s ex-president calls Islamic State group ‘US product’World May 05, 1:09
World’s governing basketball body green-lights players to wear hijabs at gamesSport May 04, 19:21
Russian envoy explains opposition’s demarche by lacking diplomatic experienceRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 04, 18:53
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BERLIN, May 4. /TASS/. Threats from North Korea within the context of its nuclear program are real and the global community is concerned about this, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano said in an interview published by the online edition of the German Suddeutsche Zeitung.
These threats are real, he said.
"All evidence tells us that North Korea is making progress, and we are concerned about it," the IAEA director general said. The IAEA has grounds to believe that North Korea’s nuclear program develops exactly the way the country says, he marked.
The situation on the Korean peninsula deteriorated at the beginning of 2016 when Pyongyang held a nuclear test and launched a ballistic missile with a space satellite later on.
In September 2016, North Korea held one more nuclear test. The total number of missile launches last year reached 20.