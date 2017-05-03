Russian military doctors receive hundreds of patients in Aleppo daily

Russian military doctors receive hundreds of patients in Aleppo dailyWorld May 03, 9:22
ALEPPO /Syria/, May 3. /TASS/. Specialists of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Special Purpose Medical Unit working in Syria’s Aleppo liberated from militants receive up to 200 patients per day, including those wounded during the hostilities and terrorist shelling.
"A lot of patients with explosive wounds and their effects seek medical assistance. We remove foreign bodies, the consequences of the gunshot wounds, bullets and shrapnel," the unit’s deputy chief Valery Gasparyan told reporters.
The Russian hospital’s staff - more than 100 people - are highly qualified specialists who have extensive experience accumulated, in particular, in hotspots of tension. For many of them, a trip to Syria is not the first one.