Russian doctors save hundreds of lives in Aleppo

World
December 22, 15:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW
More than 1,500 people, including 462 women and 375 children, have received medical assistance since the Emergencies Ministry doctors started working in Syria
© AP Photo

MOSCOW, December 22 /TASS/. Russian methods of medical treatment in field conditions offered by the Emergencies Ministry hospital deployed near the Syrian city of Aleppo have saved hundreds of Syrians physically injured during the hostilities, a source at the Russian Emergencies Ministry press service told TASS.

"The Russian doctors are using special antiseptic and anti-bacterial bandages as well as bandages saturated with special liquids to sterilize infectious wounds and inflammations which make it possible to improve a patient’s condition and heal 90% of burns," the source said.

Many of those who seek medical assistance from Russian doctors are suffering from upper respiratory infections and rankled wounds, which they had failed to sterilize in time due to lack of qualified medical care.

"The Emergencies Ministry doctors sterilize the wounds prior to applying special bandages," the ministry’s source went on to say.

A 35-year-old Syrian man with an infected amputated extremity and a fragmentation wound in the left underarm was just one of those who sought medical assistance from Russian doctors. "He lost his foot a month ago but had no access to qualified medical care. The Emergency Ministry doctors cleaned his amputated extremity and stitched it up. Then they sterilized the man’s underarm wound. The doctors’ practical experience made it possible to treat the wounds mechanically by applying salve dressings. The patient underwent a full course of anti-bacterial therapy," the Russian Emergencies Ministry stressed.

The Russian doctors also saved the life of a 5-year-old girl wounded by a terrorist-fired homemade rocket. Her mother died and her father went missing.

"The girl underwent an anti-bacterial infusion therapy. The doctors treated her wounds. The child’s life is now out of danger. The girl will receive further medical assistance by the international community for rehabilitation of children physically injured during an armed conflict," the ministry’s source stressed.

Anesthesiologist Viktor Belinsky from the Russian Emergencies Ministry detachment Centrospas, which is currently operating in Syria, said that modern Russia-produced painkillers used by the field hospital made it possible to apply bandages and effectively remove foreign objects from wounds in field conditions.

"Methods of infusion anesthesia and artificial respiration enable surgeons and traumatologists to carry out unique operations. The infusion anesthesia considerably shortens the patient’s stay in an intensive care ward," Belinsky explained.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, more than 1,500 people, including 462 women and 375 children, have received medical assistance since the Emergencies Ministry doctors started working in Syria. Sixty-three (Aleppo) refugees, including 17 women and 23 children, who fled the area of military hostilities, have received treatment over the past 24 hours. Twenty-two of them have undergone surgery while 41 have sought therapeutic treatment.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s aeromobile hospital can admit 50 patients for stationary treatment and provide outpatient treatment for up to 200 people. The hospital has an admission department, a surgical department with a recovery unit, two surgery departments, an intensive care unit, three hospital departments, an obstetric-gynecological unit, a diagnostics department as well as two departments for outpatient treatment.

Syrian conflict
Russian Emergencies Ministry
