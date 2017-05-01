Syrian governmental delegation arrives in Astana for talks — SANA

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. A delegation of the Syrian government led by Permanent Representative to the UN Bashar Jaafari arrived in Kazakhstan’s Astana on Monday to attend the next round of talks on the Syrian crisis scheduled for May 3-4, SANA news agency said.

The 4th international conference on Syria will take place in Kazakhstan’s capital on May 3-4.

The previous, third, conference on Syria was held in Astana on March 14-15. Delegations of Russia, Iran and Turkey, which had brokered a nationwide ceasefire in Syria, took part in the negotiations alongside the Syrian governmental delegation and experts from the United Nations, United States and Jordan.