Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syrian governmental delegation arrives in Astana for talks — SANA

World
May 01, 17:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The 4th international conference on Syria will take place in Kazakhstan’s capital on May 3-4

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. A delegation of the Syrian government led by Permanent Representative to the UN Bashar Jaafari arrived in Kazakhstan’s Astana on Monday to attend the next round of talks on the Syrian crisis scheduled for May 3-4, SANA news agency said.

The 4th international conference on Syria will take place in Kazakhstan’s capital on May 3-4.

The previous, third, conference on Syria was held in Astana on March 14-15. Delegations of Russia, Iran and Turkey, which had brokered a nationwide ceasefire in Syria, took part in the negotiations alongside the Syrian governmental delegation and experts from the United Nations, United States and Jordan.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine blows money by building dam to cut Crimea off water — Russian lawmaker
2
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
3
US anti-missile systems in Eastern Europe violate INF Treaty - Russian foreign ministry
4
Some 20 people seriously injured as Aeroflot plane hits air pocket in Thailand
5
Russia checks Aerospace Force for readiness to defend facilities against advanced weapons
6
Merkel to pay first visit to Russia in two years for talks with Putin
7
Turkey, Russia clinch agreement on S-400 air defense system deliveries
TOP STORIES
Реклама