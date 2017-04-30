Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Merkel to pay first visit to Russia in two years for talks with Putin

World
April 30, 14:40 UTC+3 BERLIN

German Government Spokesman Steffen Seibert said the leaders will hold two rounds of talks and answer reporters’ questions

Share
1 pages in this article

BERLIN, April 30. /TASS/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will make her first visit to Russia in two years on May 2 to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

German Government Spokesman Steffen Seibert said the leaders will hold two rounds of talks and answer reporters’ questions. According to Seibert, the reason for the visit to Russia is preparations for the G20 summit in Hamburg in July. However, the talks are expected to focus on the Ukrainian crisis, the conflict in Syria and the situation in Libya, as well as bilateral relations, he said.

Ukrainian deadlock

Last time, Merkel and Putin met in November 2016 in Berlin to discuss the crisis in eastern Ukraine. During the summit, also attended by French President Francois Hollande and Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko, the sides agreed that a roadmap will be worked out for the Minsk peace deal, which all the sides regard a basis for settlement. However, the Normandy Four group has so far failed to agree on the priorities of implementing the deal.

Despite the lack of significant progress, Berlin still considers the Minsk agreements as the only tool for resolving the Ukrainian conflict. Germany’s Foreign Ministry is convinced that "the keys of settling the conflict are in the hands of Moscow and Kiev."

Germany insists that lifting EU sanctions against Russia can be possible only after the Minsk agreements are implemented in full. The EU is currently holding a heated debate on whether to extend restrictions against Moscow, which will expire this summer.

Syrian conflict

Positions of Moscow and Berlin on the Syrian conflict also differ seriously. This was the case during the previous meeting between Putin and Merkel in November 2016, when the Syrian forces were liberating Aleppo. Tensions are also high now after the alleged use of chemical weapons in Khan Shaykhun, in Syria’s Idlib Governorate, with Western countries accusing the Syrian government of the incident.

The German government is convinced that the long-running conflict may be brought to an end only if Moscow and Washington unite efforts. Berlin also wants Russia to join constructive discussion on key international issues and deal with foreign policy challenges and crises, the spokesman said. Germany also calls for a more active role of the EU in conflict settlement.

Bilateral cooperation

In the run-up to Merkel’s trip to Sochi, German businesses expressed hope that economic relations between Germany and Russia will be revived. Back in 2012, trade turnover between the two countries was estimated at 80 bln euros, and the figure was almost reduced by half amid the Ukrainian crisis and sanctions to 50 bln euros in 2016.

Positive signals emerged already in the first quarter of this year. Michael Harms, Executive Director of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, told TASS bilateral trade grew 40% in the first two months. By the year-end, the figure is expected to rise by 5%.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Angela Merkel Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey, Russia clinch agreement on S-400 air defense system deliveries
2
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
3
Merkel to pay first visit to Russia in two years for talks with Putin
4
Group of US military instructors arrives in Donbass, LPR’s intelligence says
5
US military pressure on North Korea provokes Pyongyang’s retaliation - Russian ambassador
6
Russia’s Airborne Force to get advanced anti-tank missile systems
7
Russian diplomat says dragging Montenegro into NATO may cause rift in society
TOP STORIES
Реклама