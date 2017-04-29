Back to Main page
Putin offers condolences to Kyrgyz president over fatal calamity in Osh region

World
April 29, 20:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Some one-million-cubic-meter mudslide hit a suburb of the Kyrgyz village of Ayu. According to Kyrgyzstan’s emergencies ministry, at least 24 people were killed in the calamity

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his condolences to his Kyrgyz counterpart, Almazbek Atambayev over the death of more than 20 people in a mudslide in the Osh region, the Kremlin press service said on Saturday.

"The Russian head of state stressed that Russia shares the pain and sorrow of those who lost their near and dear in this calamity and hopes for the soonest recovery of all who were hurt," the press service said.

Some one-million-cubic-meter mudslide hit a suburb of the Kyrgyz village of Ayu. The mud buried eleven one-strorey dwelling houses. According to Kyrgyzstan’s emergencies ministry, at least 24 people were killed in the calamity.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
