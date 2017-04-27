Leaders of Russia, Japan to meet at least twice this year

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he is planning to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the 2017 G20 Hamburg summit in July, as well as at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok this fall.

"We have agreed on further contacts in Vladivostok at the third Eastern Economic Forum, and I also hope for a meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg," Putin told journalists after the talks with Abe.

Abe has also confirmed his plans to hold negotiations with Putin at the G20 Hamburg summit, and the Eastern Economic Forum in September in Vladivostok.

"Vladimir and I have agreed to hold the next meeting at the G20 summit in July this year. Besides, I look forward to meeting him in September at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok," Abe said.