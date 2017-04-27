Back to Main page
Putin welcomes steps towards cultivating Russia-Japan ties

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 27, 14:56 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin says Russia and Japan are moving forward in developing bilateral relations

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia and Japan are moving forward in developing bilateral relations and the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may help to work out new steps, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"There is a step forward (in developing bilateral relations)," Putin said opening a meeting with the Japanese premier. "I hope that this visit by such an extraordinary Japanese delegation will be fruitful and we will map out the next steps on joint work."

