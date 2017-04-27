Abe expects progress in talks on peace treaty with Russia

TOKYO, April 27. /TASS/. Japan wants to move forward on a post-war peace treaty with Russia and on joint economic activity in the southern Kurile Islands, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday before leaving for Russia on an official visit.

"We want to move forward at the talks on the peace treaty and to make a big push to the implementation of joint activity on four Northern Islands along with unhindered access to (ancestors’) graves by former residents," Abe said.

Japan’s Prime Minister expects to hold constructive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, including the North Korea and Syria crises, Abe told reporters on Thursday before leaving for Russia.

"I hope for a constructive dialogue and further cooperation on various international issues, including crises around North Korea and Syria," Abe said.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is arriving in Russia on Thursday on an official visit. He is due to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss implementation of the agreements reached during Putin’s visit to Japan on December 15-16, 2016. Along with this, the leaders will tackle the current state and prospects for political, economic and humanitarian cooperation of Japan and Russia.