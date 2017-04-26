Japan to focus on healthcare, urban development in ties with Russia — economy minister

TOKYO, April 26. /TASS/. The government of Japan is going to pay particular attention to health care and municipal economy when implementing its large-scale cooperation program with Russia, Japan’s Economy Minister Hiroshige Seko told TASS in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

"We are paying particular attention to healthcare and municipal economy, the areas where Russian residents can directly feel advantages of our program," the minister said.

Japan intends to perform research work in Russia’s Voronezh city on integrated transport development along with development of areas near stations and the railway implementation program, Seko said. "Pilot projects on implementation of smart traffic lights system and model housing are progressing. We would like to contribute to development of even more comfortable city districts in Russia by using Japanese technologies and developments," he added.