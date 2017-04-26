Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who

World
April 26, 17:03 UTC+3
The W20 summit promotes women’s economic empowerment as an integral part of the G20 process
Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_943361.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_943361.sliderLength-1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_943361.stepNow *12 +1}} - 13 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_943361.sliderLength-1}}
US President Donald Trump's adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, moderator Miriam Meckel and Dutch Queen Maxima take part in a panel discussion 'Inspiring women: Scaling Up Women’s Entrepreneurship' at the W20 Summit in Berlin, Germany
US President Donald Trump's adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, moderator Miriam Meckel and Dutch Queen Maxima take part in a panel discussion 'Inspiring women: Scaling Up Women’s Entrepreneurship' at the W20 Summit in Berlin, Germany
US President Donald Trump's adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, moderator Miriam Meckel and Dutch Queen Maxima take part in a panel discussion 'Inspiring women: Scaling Up Women’s Entrepreneurship' at the W20 Summit in Berlin, Germany
© EPA/CARSTEN KOALL
The aim of the event organised as part of the G20 presidency in Germany is to put women into a better economical position, give them more opportunities in the labour market and allow a bigger involvement in entrepreneurship
The aim of the event organised as part of the G20 presidency in Germany is to put women into a better economical position, give them more opportunities in the labour market and allow a bigger involvement in entrepreneurship
The aim of the event organised as part of the G20 presidency in Germany is to put women into a better economical position, give them more opportunities in the labour market and allow a bigger involvement in entrepreneurship
© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, Ivanka Trump and Christine Lagarde jokingly raise their hands to support that they consider German Chancellor Angela Merkel being a feminist during a panel at the W20 Summit in Berlin
Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, Ivanka Trump and Christine Lagarde jokingly raise their hands to support that they consider German Chancellor Angela Merkel being a feminist during a panel at the W20 Summit in Berlin
Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, Ivanka Trump and Christine Lagarde jokingly raise their hands to support that they consider German Chancellor Angela Merkel being a feminist during a panel at the W20 Summit in Berlin
© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
Participants of the W20 Summit say their farewells after holding a panel discussion
Participants of the W20 Summit say their farewells after holding a panel discussion
Participants of the W20 Summit say their farewells after holding a panel discussion
© EPA/CARSTEN KOALL
Stephanie Bschorr, President of the Association of German Female Entrepreneurs, Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Queen Maxima
Stephanie Bschorr, President of the Association of German Female Entrepreneurs, Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Queen Maxima
Stephanie Bschorr, President of the Association of German Female Entrepreneurs, Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Queen Maxima
© AP Photo/Michael Sohn
Ivanka Trump, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Juliana Rotich, founder of BRCK, a hardware and technology service company from Nairobi
Ivanka Trump, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Juliana Rotich, founder of BRCK, a hardware and technology service company from Nairobi
Ivanka Trump, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Juliana Rotich, founder of BRCK, a hardware and technology service company from Nairobi
© Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP
Ivanka Trump at a Gala Dinner at Deutsche Bank within the framework of the W20 summit in Berlin
Ivanka Trump at a Gala Dinner at Deutsche Bank within the framework of the W20 summit in Berlin
Ivanka Trump at a Gala Dinner at Deutsche Bank within the framework of the W20 summit in Berlin
© EPA/CLEMENS BILAN/POOL
Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of US President Donald Trump and German Chacellor Angela Merkel during a dinner after the summit
Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of US President Donald Trump and German Chacellor Angela Merkel during a dinner after the summit
Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of US President Donald Trump and German Chacellor Angela Merkel during a dinner after the summit
© AP Photo/Michael Sohn
Ivanka Trump visited the Siemens training center before attending an evening gala dinner at Deutsche Bank
Ivanka Trump visited the Siemens training center before attending an evening gala dinner at Deutsche Bank
Ivanka Trump visited the Siemens training center before attending an evening gala dinner at Deutsche Bank
© EPA/Sean Gallup/POOL
Ivanka Trump meets CEO of Siemens Joe Kaeser at the Siemens mechantronic factory
Ivanka Trump meets CEO of Siemens Joe Kaeser at the Siemens mechantronic factory
Ivanka Trump meets CEO of Siemens Joe Kaeser at the Siemens mechantronic factory
© EPA/Sean Gallup/POOL
Ivanka Trump at the Siemens training center in Berlin
Ivanka Trump at the Siemens training center in Berlin
Ivanka Trump at the Siemens training center in Berlin
© AP Photo/Michael Sohn
Ivanka Trump also visited the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin
Ivanka Trump also visited the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin
Ivanka Trump also visited the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin
© AP Photo/Michael Sohn, pool
Ivanka Trump walks among steles at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, also called the Holocaust Memorial, in Berlin
Ivanka Trump walks among steles at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, also called the Holocaust Memorial, in Berlin
Ivanka Trump walks among steles at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, also called the Holocaust Memorial, in Berlin
© EPA/CARSTEN KOALL
Editors choice
Soviet ice hockey goaltender Vladislav Tretyak, 1976
Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65 April 25, 14:49
A participant dressed as a Soviet soldier ahead of a historical reconstruction of the Battle of Berlin fought on the Eastern Front of World War II, at the Patriot Park in Moscow region
Re-enactment of WWII Battle of Berlin staged in Moscow April 24, 12:37
Francois Fillon casts his ballot
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election April 23, 15:52
US President Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump welcome guests to the White House during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 17
This week in photos: Trump's first Easter Egg roll, the Pope's beer and an iceberg in town April 21, 16:50
Snow covers cherry blossoms in Munich, Germany, April 18
Spring blossoms under the snow: winter blows back into Europe April 20, 17:05
Maria Sharapova reacts as she wins a match at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships at Wimbledon, 2003
Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova celebrates her 30th birthday April 19, 15:30
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_943361'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_943361'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
US President Donald Trump's adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, moderator Miriam Meckel and Dutch Queen Maxima take part in a panel discussion 'Inspiring women: Scaling Up Women’s Entrepreneurship' at the W20 Summit in Berlin, Germany
© EPA/CARSTEN KOALL
The aim of the event organised as part of the G20 presidency in Germany is to put women into a better economical position, give them more opportunities in the labour market and allow a bigger involvement in entrepreneurship
© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, Ivanka Trump and Christine Lagarde jokingly raise their hands to support that they consider German Chancellor Angela Merkel being a feminist during a panel at the W20 Summit in Berlin
© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
Participants of the W20 Summit say their farewells after holding a panel discussion
© EPA/CARSTEN KOALL
Stephanie Bschorr, President of the Association of German Female Entrepreneurs, Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Queen Maxima
© AP Photo/Michael Sohn
Ivanka Trump, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Juliana Rotich, founder of BRCK, a hardware and technology service company from Nairobi
© Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP
Ivanka Trump at a Gala Dinner at Deutsche Bank within the framework of the W20 summit in Berlin
© EPA/CLEMENS BILAN/POOL
Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of US President Donald Trump and German Chacellor Angela Merkel during a dinner after the summit
© AP Photo/Michael Sohn
Ivanka Trump visited the Siemens training center before attending an evening gala dinner at Deutsche Bank
© EPA/Sean Gallup/POOL
Ivanka Trump meets CEO of Siemens Joe Kaeser at the Siemens mechantronic factory
© EPA/Sean Gallup/POOL
Ivanka Trump at the Siemens training center in Berlin
© AP Photo/Michael Sohn
Ivanka Trump also visited the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin
© AP Photo/Michael Sohn, pool
Ivanka Trump walks among steles at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, also called the Holocaust Memorial, in Berlin
© EPA/CARSTEN KOALL

Ivanka Trump made her debut on the world stage with her official foreign trip to the W20 Summit in Germany. The W20 promotes women’s economic empowerment as an integral part of the G20 process. It became her first international trip as part of the White House administration for US President Donald Trump. At the invitation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the first daughter participated in the summit alongside Merkel, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and others for a panel on women’s entrepreneurship. 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on French top diplomat’s statement on use of sarin gas in Syria
2
NATO building up offensive armaments along border with Russia — General Staff
3
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
4
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
MiG-31 interceptor jet crashes in Russia
6
Russian General Staff: West ignores Moscow’s offers to pool efforts to fight terror
7
Press review: Trump to ease up on Moscow's democracy and Russia goes on gold-buying spree
TOP STORIES
Реклама