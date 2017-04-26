Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who

Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, Ivanka Trump and Christine Lagarde jokingly raise their hands to support that they consider German Chancellor Angela Merkel being a feminist during a panel at the W20 Summit in Berlin © AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

The aim of the event organised as part of the G20 presidency in Germany is to put women into a better economical position, give them more opportunities in the labour market and allow a bigger involvement in entrepreneurship © AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

US President Donald Trump's adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, moderator Miriam Meckel and Dutch Queen Maxima take part in a panel discussion 'Inspiring women: Scaling Up Women’s Entrepreneurship' at the W20 Summit in Berlin, Germany © EPA/CARSTEN KOALL

Ivanka Trump made her debut on the world stage with her official foreign trip to the W20 Summit in Germany. The W20 promotes women’s economic empowerment as an integral part of the G20 process. It became her first international trip as part of the White House administration for US President Donald Trump. At the invitation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the first daughter participated in the summit alongside Merkel, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and others for a panel on women’s entrepreneurship.