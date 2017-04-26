Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ambassadors of EU member states approve visa waiver for Ukraine — source

World
April 26, 13:21 UTC+3
Ukrainian president has already said that Wednesday’s decision is a historical one
Share
1 pages in this article

BRUSSELS, April 26. /TASS/. Ambassadors of the 28 member states of the European Union have approved the visa waiver for Ukraine, a source in the Council of the European Union told TASS on Wednesday.

Read also
European Parliament approves Ukraine visa waiver

"Ambassadors of the EU member states have approved the decision to grant visa-free travel to Ukraine," the source said.

According to him, the Council of the European Union is expected to approve this decision on May 11. Then it will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union and take effect 20 days after that.

Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has already said that Wednesday’s decision is a historical one.

Visa waiver

On December 18, 2015, the European Commission said that the European Union should grant visa-free travel to citizens of Ukraine, Georgia and Kosovo. However, it was announced that the implementation of visa-free travel could only take place once the bloc beefed up its mechanism to suspend visa-free agreements.

The plan stipulates visa-free travel for 90 days in any 180-day period, however, it does not envisage that visitors will have the right to work or study in the European Union.

On February 28, the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament came to terms on an agreement on easing visa restrictions for the Ukrainian citizens.

Meanwhile, the European Union plans to set up a preliminary electronic registration system for countries that have been granted visa-free travel. Before travelling to the EU, citizens of these countries will have to register paying a fee of about five euros. At the same time, border officers in the EU countries will have the right to check if they have enough money on them to be travelling to the EU, as well as a medical insurance, return tickets and papers to prove their accommodation booking.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
European Council
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
MiG-31 interceptor jet crashes in Russia
2
Press review: Trump to ease up on Moscow's democracy and Russia goes on gold-buying spree
3
Kremlin comments on French top diplomat’s statement on use of sarin gas in Syria
4
NATO building up offensive armaments along border with Russia — General Staff
5
Russia takes steps in response to NATO’s activities in Europe
6
Defense minister stresses US attack on Syrian base jeopardized Russian servicemen's lives
7
Lavrov warns of consequences in deploying US global missile defense system
TOP STORIES
Реклама