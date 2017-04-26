UN urges not to aggravate suffering of people in Donbass with electricity supply problems

UNITED NATIONS, April 26. /TASS/. Parties to the conflict in Ukraine should ensure that civilians in Donbass do not suffer additional suffering, Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric told TASS, commenting on Kiev's decision to stop supplies of electricity to the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic.

"It is important that the civilian population that is trapped in the fighting is not made to suffer more," Dujarric said.

At midnight on April 25, the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry, as well as the Energorynok state company, cut power supplies to the LPR’s territory.

It was reported later that Russia’s Energy Ministry had made a decision on supplying electricity to the Lugansk People’s Republic from Russia "within the framework of providing humanitarian assistance to the population." Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Ukraine decision was another step in rejecting Donbass, which contradicts the spirit of the Minsk agreements and moves away achieving the final goal.