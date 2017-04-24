Foreign policy chief says EU ready to return to strategic partnership with Russia

Putin calls for setting apart real anti-corruption crusaders from political show-offsRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 24, 16:34
Moscow court turns down Jehovah’s Witnesses bid to fight Justice Ministry’s banWorld April 24, 16:08
Swiss-based CAS upholds four-year ban on Russian marathon runner MayorovaSport April 24, 15:57
Teenager brings grenade to school in Dagestan, one killed, 11 woundedWorld April 24, 15:54
Foreign policy chief says EU ready to return to strategic partnership with RussiaWorld April 24, 15:45
Russian diplomat warns about possible false flag near DamascusRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 24, 15:29
Putin's spokesman says Kremlin never had any aversion to MacronRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 24, 15:12
Kremlin stresses efforts must be made to root out corruptionRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 24, 14:44
Moscow expects OPCW to send experts to Syria’s Khan SheikhounRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 24, 14:21
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The European Union is ready to return to a strategic partnership with Russia and look into all possible fields for cooperation, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said on Monday.
"The EU and Russia were working on the prospective of a strategic partnership, we would like to go back that kind of situation," the foreign policy chief told a news conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
"We are ready to explore all possible fields of cooperation on the basis of a pragmatic assessment of our respective interests and on many fields these respective interests coincide both bilaterally, regionally and globally," she added.
The sanctions Brussels imposed on Russia are part of a policy aimed to end the conflict in Ukraine, the EU foreign policy chief said.
"Our sanctions are not an objective in themselves and we’ve always said consistently and jointly, as the European Union, with all the 28 member states, that we see this only as one part of a policy, whose aim is to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine with the full implementation of the Minsk agreements," Mogherini said.