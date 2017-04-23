Le Pen gets 23.08%, Macron - 23.11% after 33 mln votes counted — Interior Ministry

PARIS, April 23. /TASS/. With more than half of all ballots counted in the French presidential elections, the founder of the political movement "En Marche!", Emmanuel Macron, was leading the race with a narrow margin, trailed by far-right leader Marine Le Pen, according to intermediate results announced by the country’s Interior Ministry.

With 33 million ballots counted, Macron scored 23.11% of the vote, while Le Pen got 23.08%. Francois Fillon (The Republicans) is third with 19.81%, followed by Jean-Luc Melenchon (La France insoumise) with 18.62%.

The country has more than 45 million of registered voters in total.

The figures are based on the results of the ballot count in small settlements and towns and may be significantly revised once the results of vote in major cities becomes known.

Macron and Le Pen have earlier announced that they have made it into the second round. Fillon admitted his defeat and urged his supporters to vote for Macron. Melenchon refused to recognize that he was out of the race, saying that he will wait for results of the vote in big cities.