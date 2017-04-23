Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Le Pen gets 23.08%, Macron - 23.11% after 33 mln votes counted — Interior Ministry

World
April 23, 23:58 UTC+3 PARIS
The figures are based on the results of the ballot count in small settlements and towns and are expected to be significantly revised once the results of vote in major cities becomes known
Share
1 pages in this article
©  EPA/IAN LANGSDON

PARIS, April 23. /TASS/. With more than half of all ballots counted in the French presidential elections, the founder of the political movement "En Marche!", Emmanuel Macron, was leading the race with a narrow margin, trailed by far-right leader Marine Le Pen, according to intermediate results announced by the country’s Interior Ministry.

Read also
LIVE updates: French presidential election 2017

With 33 million ballots counted, Macron scored 23.11% of the vote, while Le Pen got 23.08%. Francois Fillon (The Republicans) is third with 19.81%, followed by Jean-Luc Melenchon (La France insoumise) with 18.62%. 

The country has more than 45 million of registered voters in total.

The figures are based on the results of the ballot count in small settlements and towns and may be significantly revised once the results of vote in major cities becomes known.

Macron and Le Pen have earlier announced that they have made it into the second round. Fillon admitted his defeat and urged his supporters to vote for Macron. Melenchon refused to recognize that he was out of the race, saying that he will wait for results of the vote in big cities.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
2
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
3
Le Pen gets 23.6%, Macron - 22.8% after 28 mln votes counted — Interior Ministry
4
Russian Foreign Ministry slams OSCE car incident in Donbass as 'provocation'
5
LIVE updates: French presidential election 2017
6
Macron, Le Pen lead in first round of French election — TV
7
Sculpture to US president Franklin D. Roosevelt unveiled in Crimea
TOP STORIES
Реклама