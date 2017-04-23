Back to Main page
Preliminary results of French polls reveal defeat of two leading parties

World
April 23, 22:49 UTC+3 PARIS
The ruling Socialist Party and the biggest opposition center-right Republicans failed to make it into the runoff
© AP Photo/Frank Augstein

PARIS, April 23. /TASS/. Preliminary results of Sunday’s first round of presidential polls in France indicate a serious defeat the country’s two leading parties, the ruling Socialist Party and the biggest opposition center-right Republicans party as their candidates have failed to win enough votes.

According to first data, Socialist candidate Benoit Hammon scored as little as 6.3% of the vote, while Francois Fillon of the Republicans won 19.9%, which is not enough to make it to the second round.

The Socialist candidate has already spoken to his supporters calling the preliminary voting results "a serious defeat’ for the Socialists. Fillon, too, admitted his defeat.

