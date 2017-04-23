Back to Main page
All news
US President Trump "to be insistent" on financing border wall with Mexico - media

World
April 23, 7:15 UTC+3 NEW YORK
The future of Mexican-US relations has been uncertain after Trump was elected president
1 pages in this article

NEW YORK, April 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump "will be insistent on the funding" in his talks with national lawmakers regarding the construction of a border wall with Mexico, CNN quoted Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as saying.

"I think it goes without saying that the President has been pretty straightforward about his desire and the need for a border wall," Kelly was quoted by CNN as saying. "So I would suspect he'll do the right thing for sure."

The future of Mexican-US relations has been uncertain after Trump was elected president. He pledged to review the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), tighten the immigration laws and build a wall along the US border with Mexico.

Trump signed an executive order concerning the border wall on January 25. After that, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto called off his visit to the United States. Later, during a telephone conversation, the two leaders agreed to refrain from discussing this controversial issue publicly.

Persons
Donald Trump
