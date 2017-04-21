Media: Russian citizen Seleznev sentenced to 27 years in US prison

NEW YORK, April 21. /TASS/. US District Court in Seattle, Washington has sentenced Russian Roman Seleznev to 27 years in jail for cyber fraud, The Seattle Times reports.

Roman Seleznev was detained at the international airport of the Maldives’ capital Male on July 5, 2014 and taken to a jail on the island of Guam on cyber fraud charges. The district court of Guam refused to release Seleznev and relocated him to Seattle, where the charges against him were initially filed.

American investigators had suspected Seleznev of having intended to steal, and then sell, information about the credit cards of US citizens between October 2009 and February 2011. According to the US investigators, he was involved in stealing some 200,000 credit card numbers of the American people.

In August 2016, the jury in Seattle said he was guilty under 38 of the 40 charges presented against him.