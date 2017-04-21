Back to Main page
Russian suspect in Dortmund football bus attack acted alone — prosecutors

World
April 21, 14:06 UTC+3
The 28-year-old man will appear before the court on Friday
The Borussia Dortmund FC's bus after the attack on April 11
German prosecutors confirm man from Russia detained over football bus bomb attack

BERLIN, April 21. /TASS/. Russian native, suspected of attacking a bus with players of the Borussia Dortmund FC, acted alone, spokeswoman for German prosecutors Frauke Koehler said on Friday.

"According to our data, there is no evidence that he had possible accomplices," Koehler said.

The 28-year-old man from Russia, identified as Sergey V., will appear before the judge on Friday. The prosecutors insist on arrest of the man, who has both Russian and German citizenship.

