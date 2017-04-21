Russian suspect in Dortmund football bus attack acted alone — prosecutors

BERLIN, April 21. /TASS/. Russian native, suspected of attacking a bus with players of the Borussia Dortmund FC, acted alone, spokeswoman for German prosecutors Frauke Koehler said on Friday.

"According to our data, there is no evidence that he had possible accomplices," Koehler said.

The 28-year-old man from Russia, identified as Sergey V., will appear before the judge on Friday. The prosecutors insist on arrest of the man, who has both Russian and German citizenship.