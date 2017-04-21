Russian suspect in Dortmund football bus attack acted alone — prosecutors

Kremlin backs Fillon’s proposal to set up anti-terrorist coalition with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 21, 14:09
Russian submariners perfecting under-ice navigation skills in ArcticMilitary & Defense April 21, 14:08
Ambassador says many Syrians name sons after PutinWorld April 21, 13:58
Poll shows two-thirds of Russians want Lenin to be buriedSociety & Culture April 21, 13:41
French presidential election debate ends overshadowed by terror attackWorld April 21, 13:20
German government concerned over Jehovah’s Witnesses' ban in RussiaWorld April 21, 13:14
Press review: Trump challenges Iran on nuclear deal and Russia eyes legalizing bitcoinPress Review April 21, 13:00
Russia’s veto at UN saved Syrian state from breaking up – envoyWorld April 21, 12:45
Gunman opens fire in FSB office in Russia’s KhabarovskWorld April 21, 12:30
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BERLIN, April 21. /TASS/. Russian native, suspected of attacking a bus with players of the Borussia Dortmund FC, acted alone, spokeswoman for German prosecutors Frauke Koehler said on Friday.
"According to our data, there is no evidence that he had possible accomplices," Koehler said.
The 28-year-old man from Russia, identified as Sergey V., will appear before the judge on Friday. The prosecutors insist on arrest of the man, who has both Russian and German citizenship.