Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

German prosecutors confirm man from Russia detained over football bus bomb attack

World
April 21, 8:23 UTC+3
Investigators ruled out a terrorist attack, saying that the man orchestrated the attack in an attempt to gain profit from a sharp decline in the football club’s shares
Share
1 pages in this article
The Borussia Dortmund FC's bus after the attack on April 11

The Borussia Dortmund FC's bus after the attack on April 11

© AP Photo/Martin Meissner

BERLIN, April 21. /TASS/. The office of Germany’s chief prosecutor confirmed Friday that a 28-year-old man from Russia was detained over the recent attack on a bus transporting players of the Borussia Dortmund FC.

Investigators ruled out a terrorist attack, saying that the man, identified as Sergei V., orchestrated the attack in an attempt to gain profit from a sharp decline in the football club’s shares.

Read also
German prosecutor suspects Dortmund blasts were acts of terrorism

According to Germany’s Bild tabloid, the man, who has a dual Russian-German citizenship, is also suspected of 20 murders.

Bild said that employees of a nearby hotel, where the football team lived, tipped police about a guest who behaved oddly on the night of the attack. When evacuation was announced at the hotel, the man proceeded at the hotel’s restaurant and ordered a steak. In addition, while checking in at the hotel, he asked for a room with a view on the street, where the attack took place. Police believes that he triggered the explosive device from the hotel room, via a remote control.

Three explosive devices went off late on April 11 near the bus carrying the Bundesliga squad as the vehicle was about to leave from the team hotel to Signal Iduna Park for the Champions League’s first-leg quarterfinal encounter of Borussia Dortmund against Monaco FC.

Borussia Dortmund’s defender Marc Bartra was seriously injured in the chain of the blasts and had to undergo a surgery on his wrist, while the match was eventually cancelled and rescheduled.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Football Terrorism
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremist organization
2
Russia hopes US will realize Iran nuclear deal is viable
3
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
4
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
5
Russian energy minister holds talks with over 30 Japanese businessmen
6
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
7
Lavrov: Accusations of Damascus using chemical weapons aimed at changing regime in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама