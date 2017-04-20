Back to Main page
France’s presidential hopefuls keep positions in rating, poll shows

World
April 20, 14:40 UTC+3 PARIS
Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen and Francois Fillon maintain their positions in the rating of French presidential candidates three days before the first round of election
PARIS, April 20. /TASS/. Founder of the En Marche! (On the Move) movement Emmanuel Macron, the National Front’s leader Marine Le Pen and former prime minister Francois Fillon, a member of The Republicans political party, maintain their positions in the rating of French presidential candidates three days before the first round of election, an OpinionWay poll showed.

According to the survey, some 23% of French citizens will support Macron in the first round, while Le Pen and Fillon will be backed by 22% and 20% of voters, respectively. The positions of these candidates have remained unchanged over the past three days.

The poll predicts that Macron will defeat Le Pen in the runoff with advantage of 30% votes. In case if Fillon reaches the second round, he is projected to outrun Le Pen with 14% more votes.

France’s presidential race will be held in two rounds scheduled for April 23 and May 7.

