UN chief appoints Russian diplomat Assistant Secretary General

World
April 19, 20:57 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS, April 19. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has appointed Alexander Zuyev Assistant Secretary General for the Rule of Law and Security Institutions in the Department of Peacemaking Operations, the Secretary General's official spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday.

Zuyev, who has been working for the UN since 1990, is replacing Dmitri Titov who has held the position for the past ten years.

