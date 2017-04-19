Facebook blocks account of Russian embassy in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA, April 19. /TASS/. Facebook has blocked the account of Russia’s embassy in Slovakia but kept the fake account created by unidentified perpetrators, the embassy’s spokesperson Nikolai Levshunov told TASS on Wednesday.

"Our Facebook account, which is mostly in the Slovak language, has been temporarily blocked but it may be deleted and we don’t know the reason," he said. "At the same time, the fake account is still there."

The Russian embassy expects Facebook to sort the situation out and unblock the account.

After the official account of the Russian embassy was blocked, the fake Slovak-language account was renamed to "The Soviet embassy in Czechoslovakia." "They post bare faced lies about events in Russia and Slovakia," Levshunov said.