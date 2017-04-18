Beijing calls to boost space and energy cooperation with Moscow

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. China expects more cooperation with Russia on energy, aviation and space projects this year, the country’s Ambassador to Russia Li Hui said Tuesday.

"The trade and economic cooperation between China and Russia is quickly shifting from the model focusing on scale and speed to the one focusing on quality and efficiency," he said.

"Agriculture products, oil and gas equipment and other positions spur the trade cooperation between China and Russia each day. The cross border online trade (between Russia and China - TASS) is rising fast, it already accounts for more than a half of Russia’s total volumes of cross border online trade," the diplomat said, adding that "all this is the result of the trade and economic cooperation between China and Russia."

According to Li Hui, against the background of the cooperation "on integration of the construction of One Belt, One Road and the Eurasian Economic Union, the relevant structures of China and Russia promptly assume necessary measures, while respective enterprises take an active part in those programs." The ambassador expects "more progress in cooperation on big strategic projects in such areas as energy resources, aviation, space and infrastructure this year," "which will make the foundations of strategic trust between China and Russia even more solid."