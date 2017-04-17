Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lukashenko congratulates Erdogan on successful constitutional referendum

World
April 17, 10:41 UTC+3 MINSK
Belarus leader is convinced that the decision taken at the referendum will contribute to further strengthening the sovereignty and independence of Turkey
Share
1 pages in this article

MINSK, April 17. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on successful constitutional referendum expanding the presidential powers, the press service of the Belarusian leader said on Monday.

"By favoring the constitutional reform, the Turkish people backed the efforts of the current authorities aimed at achieving the economic growth, political stability and peace in the country," Lukashenko said.

"I’m convinced that the decision taken at the referendum will contribute to further strengthening the sovereignty and independence of Turkey," he said.

Lukashenko expects that joint efforts of Belarus and Turkey will further enhance bilateral partnership in the interests of their people.

Read also
Supporters of presidential system claim victory in Turkish referendum

Turkey’s Central Election Commission has announced the victory of supporters of constitutional amendments at the referendum with a landslide of 1.25 million votes, Sadi Guven, head of the Central Election Commission (CEC) told journalists on Monday.

Under the amendments, Turkey’s parliamentary system of government will be replaced with a presidential system. The proposed amendments include the abolition of the Office of the Prime Minister. They also allow the president to continue being a member of a party, expand his legislative and executive powers, and give him the right to form the cabinet of ministers.

The amendments will, however, introduce measures of parliamentary control over the head of state’s activities.

Another important change will be increasing the number of seats in the parliament from 550 to 600 and reducing the minimum age requirement for the candidates for MPs to 18.

If the amendments are approved, the next election of the president and the parliament will be held on November 3, 2019.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Belarus
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s hypersonic anti-ship Zircon missile reaches eight times speed of sound
2
Russian senator says Erdogan to face growing domestic resistance after referendum
3
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
4
Court arrests mathematics teacher on suspicion of calls for terrorism, unrest
5
FSB busts illegal arms pipeline from Ukraine, EU to Russia
6
Kremlin calls for investigation into alleged violations of gays' civil rights in Chechnya
7
Doha ready to provide security for OPCW inspectors in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама