Shinzo Abe intends to discuss North Korea with Vladimir Putin in late April

World
April 17, 6:59 UTC+3 TOKYO
Japanese Prime Minister will pay an official visit to the Russian capital on April 27-28
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, 17 April. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe plans to discuss North Korea at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Russia scheduled for the end of April, The Prime Minister said at a meeting of the parliament.

The Prime Minister said that at the meeting, he plans to conduct a "frank exchange of views on North Korea", noting that he would require Russia to play a constructive role.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will pay an official visit to the Russian capital on April 27-28 to discuss joint economic activities on the Kuril Islands, the Kyodo news agency reported Wednesday citing a Japanese politician.

The situation on the Korean peninsula has worsened at the beginning of last year, when Pyongyang carried out a nuclear test and later launched a ballistic missile with an artificial Earth satellite.

The UN Security Council resolutions ban any activities related to the development of nuclear weapons by North Korea and their means of delivery. Pyongyang does not recognize these documents, arguing that the country has every right to strengthen its defensive capabilities against the backdrop of Washington's current hostile policy.

Earlier, in December 2016, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on joint development economic initiatives on the islands. The two sides adopted a joint statement, which said that the beginning of consultations on joint economic activities on the South Kuril Islands would be an important step towards signing a peace treaty by the two neighbors.

On March 18, officials of the two governments met in Tokyo for the first round of Russian-Japanese consultations regarding joint economic activities on the South Kuril Islands. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and his Japanese counterpart Takeo Akiba participated in the consultations.

